Victorville man accused of punching, threatening neighbors with knife
A 36-year-old man was behind bars after authorities say he punched his neighbors, including a woman, and then threatened them with a knife. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested George Santiago, 36, on Thursday night after responding to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Tawney Ridge Lane.
