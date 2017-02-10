Victorville man accused of first-degree robbery after forcing way into home
A Victorville man accused of forcing entry into a home in the 13000 block of First Avenue early Thursday morning was behind bars on $200,000 bail, booking records show. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Joshua Estrella, 31, after responding to the home at approximately 5 a.m. “He confronted the homeowner and demanded the keys to a vehicle,” Bachman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|16 hr
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 6
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|Wow
|2
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC