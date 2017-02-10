Victorville man accused of first-degree robbery after forcing way into home

A Victorville man accused of forcing entry into a home in the 13000 block of First Avenue early Thursday morning was behind bars on $200,000 bail, booking records show. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Joshua Estrella, 31, after responding to the home at approximately 5 a.m. “He confronted the homeowner and demanded the keys to a vehicle,” Bachman said.

