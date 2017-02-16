Victorville City Council explores funding options after voting to terminate contract with County ...
The City Council voted 4-1 to terminate the city's contract with the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District during a workshop Wednesday night, then discussed future funding options for fire protection. City Councilwoman Blanca Gomez cast the dissenting vote.
