Victorville Apartment Portfolio Sells for $27 Million
Victorville, CA - $27.4 million sale of a two-property, fully occupied apartment portfolio totaling 320 units in Victorville, Calif., a city in the High Desert region of the Inland Empire. The properties, which are located approximately 2.5 miles apart, are both garden-style assets built in 1988 and renovated in 2014.
