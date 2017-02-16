VESD approves 'trustee area plan' to ...

VESD approves 'trustee area plan' to comply with California Voting Rights Act

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Following the fourth and final public hearing on replacing its at-large election system, the Victor Elementary School District board approved what other local districts will likely follow suit with - a “trustee area plan.” VESD seems to be the first among High Desert cities and school districts to take action amid the pressure of potential lawsuits affecting elected bodies across California, as advocates arguing for greater minority representation are seeking to have officials elected by geographic district rather than a vote from the entire populace.

Victorville, CA

