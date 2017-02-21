Two people injured in head-on crash at intersection of Hesperia Road, Cherry Hill Drive
Just after 2 p.m., San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies and County Fire officials received reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision involving a grey Ford Taurus sedan and a Chevy Avalanche truck at the intersection of Hesperia Road and Cherry Hill Drive in Victorville. For reasons unknown, the driver of the Taurus was traveling south Hesperia Road when he attempted to pass a bus and entered into the left turn lane of the intersection into oncoming traffic and struck the Chevy, which was traveling north, head on, according to Deputy Mark Chavez.
