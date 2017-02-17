Twentynine Palms - DesertTeena s poss...

Twentynine Palms - DesertTeena s possible a accidentala shooting leads to Riverside frienda s arrest

A Riverside man was arrested for allegedly critically shooting a 17-year-old Victorville teen Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12 in what authorities say appears to be "accidental," San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said Tuesday. Jesse Arroyo, 20, was arrested a few hours after the teen boy was found shot in the chest near his home in the 1600 block of Tracy Street despite officials stating the shooting may be accidental, according to booking records.

