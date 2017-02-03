Three Hesperia men arrested in connection to drug manufacturing, gang activity
Three Hesperia men are behind bars on $500,000 bail after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Regional Gang Unit arrested them at their home in the 16000 block of Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia on Thursday. Sheriff's officials arrested Andrew Hernandez, 18, Isaiah Garcia, 19, and Ismael Garcia, 25, who are expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Monday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
|In appropriate
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Wife dies, husband escapes burning mobile home (Dec '09)
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC