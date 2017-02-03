Three Hesperia men arrested in connection to drug manufacturing, gang activity

Three Hesperia men are behind bars on $500,000 bail after the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Regional Gang Unit arrested them at their home in the 16000 block of Smoke Tree Street in Hesperia on Thursday. Sheriff's officials arrested Andrew Hernandez, 18, Isaiah Garcia, 19, and Ismael Garcia, 25, who are expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Monday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors.

