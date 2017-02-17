The Latest: 1 dead in submerged car in Victorville
Authorities in San Bernardino County say a motorist has been found dead after a car was submerged on a flooded desert road in Victorville. Fire Department spokesman Eric Sherwin says another person was rescued by helicopter from the roof of a car that was swept downstream during the fierce storm.
