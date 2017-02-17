The Latest: 1 dead in submerged car i...

The Latest: 1 dead in submerged car in Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Porterville Recorder

Chad Adriano fills up sand bags before the weekend storms at the Orange County Fire Authority Station 44 in downtown in Seal Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Wet weather returned to California on Thursday with the first in a new series of rainstorms moving across the northern half of the state while the south awaited a storm that forecasters said could be the strongest in years if not decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Porterville Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 15 mamabear 25
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,557 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC