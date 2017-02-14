'Spring Fling' craft fair coming to Barstow Senior Center on April 8
The Barstow Senior Center will hold a “Spring Fling” craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 8. There will be craftspeople and artisans from Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Helendale, and Victorville offering many unique items. Come in and shop to fill that Easter basket, or plan ahead for Mother's Day and Father's Day.
