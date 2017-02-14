Seniors invited to Regional Council on Aging
High Desert seniors are invited to attend the High Desert Regional Council on Aging monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Department of Aging and Adult Services, 17270 Bear Valley Road, Suite 108, Victorville. The meeting will feature speakers who will share information about the Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board, which serves San Bernardino County.
