San BernardinoVictorville man arreste...

San BernardinoVictorville man arrested in connection to San Bernardino slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Police said they found Alberto Casillas , 33, near the street curb in the 500 block of West 13th Street in the early morning hours. Casillas was taken to St. Bernardine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to a San Bernardino police news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 3 hr Storm chaser 4,845
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 6 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 5 Wow 2
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,811,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC