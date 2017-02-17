Region dries out, cleanup begins after Friday's storm
The biggest storm in years brought muddy mayhem to the High Desert and other parts of Southern California on Friday, but Saturday was mostly dry, allowing authorities and residents to start cleaning up. City and San Bernardino County workers manning bulldozers were out in force throughout the High Desert on Saturday, clearing away mud that had accumulated on roadways.
