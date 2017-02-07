Police: Carjacked big-rig full of mar...

Police: Carjacked big-rig full of marijuana leads to Pomona indoor pot grow

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> A group of men carjacked a big-rig containing more than half a ton of marijuana late Friday before leading police to an illicit marijuana grow at a Pomona home, police said. Three men were arrested in connection with the carjacking, as well as on suspicion of cultivating marijuana and possessing pot for sales, according to Pomona police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) 8 hr Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) 15 hr 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Sun Nudes 7
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Sun Wow 2
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC