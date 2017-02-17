Pete's Road Service joins Michelin CSN
Pete's Road Service Inc. has joined the Michelin Commercial Service Network, adding nine commercial sales/service locations to the MCSN coverage in southern California. Fullerton-based Pete's Road Service is a third-generation family-owned business with commercial locations Coachella, Corona, Escondido, Fontana, Fullerton, Gardena, San Bernadino, Santa Ana and Victorville, Calif.
