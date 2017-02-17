Person Found Dead Inside Car Submerge...

Person Found Dead Inside Car Submerged in Flood Waters

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NBC Los Angeles

One person was found dead inside a car fully submerged in storm waters on a day of widespread flooding across Southern California, officials said. The victim's car was in the area of La Paz and Pebble Beach drives, a Victorville residential neighborhood, Friday evening, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 15 mamabear 25
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at February 18 at 10:25AM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,554 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC