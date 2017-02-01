Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck on Bear Valley Road

A 24-year-old Victorville man was pronounced dead at a local hospital Tuesday night after he was struck by a pickup truck, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed on Wednesday that the man had died of injuries suffered after he attempted to cross Bear Valley Road, between Amargosa Road and Mall Boulevard, at approximately 7:47 p.m. Deputies arrived and learned the man was struck by a westbound pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old Victorville man.

