Norwalk carjacking suspect leads authorities on high-speed pursuit through Victorville, Barstow

A 30-year-old Wilmington man arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Yermo pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, including carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a police officer likely to cause great bodily harm, in a Victorville courtroom Thursday. Prosecutors charged Hector Giovanny Fernandez with five felonies and two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, court records show.

