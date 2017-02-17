Norwalk carjacking suspect leads authorities on high-speed pursuit through Victorville, Barstow
A 30-year-old Wilmington man arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Yermo pleaded not guilty to criminal charges, including carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a police officer likely to cause great bodily harm, in a Victorville courtroom Thursday. Prosecutors charged Hector Giovanny Fernandez with five felonies and two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, court records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|mamabear
|25
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 14
|Paul
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC