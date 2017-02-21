Multi-million dollar sale of aparment units completed
A buyer with a keen eye for current and future apartment rates in the area has taken the opportunity to purchased two large apartment properties in the High Desert. Irvine-based Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates recently announced the completion of the $27.4 million sale of two separate, fully occupied two-story apartments properties totaling 320 units in Victorville.
