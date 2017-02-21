Multi-million dollar sale of aparment...

Multi-million dollar sale of aparment units completed

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A buyer with a keen eye for current and future apartment rates in the area has taken the opportunity to purchased two large apartment properties in the High Desert. Irvine-based Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates recently announced the completion of the $27.4 million sale of two separate, fully occupied two-story apartments properties totaling 320 units in Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) 17 hr Sugg45 4
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... Sat Who 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Fri Rude 6
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... Feb 22 Well Well 2
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 21 badinga7 26
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC