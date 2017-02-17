Motorist submerged in swift waters late Friday night identified
The powerful winter storm that claimed the life of a male motorist submerged inside a vehicle Friday night has been identified. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller identified Michael Douglas Williams, 41, of Victorville, on Saturday morning after his silver Mercedes was swept away by rushing waters at Pebble Beach and Hughes Road in Victorville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|mamabear
|25
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 14
|Paul
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC