Motorist submerged in swift waters late Friday night identified

The powerful winter storm that claimed the life of a male motorist submerged inside a vehicle Friday night has been identified. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller identified Michael Douglas Williams, 41, of Victorville, on Saturday morning after his silver Mercedes was swept away by rushing waters at Pebble Beach and Hughes Road in Victorville.

