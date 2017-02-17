Married father-of-two discovered dead in submerged vehicle
Married father-of-two, 41, drowns in his BMW as it is swept away in flooding while devastating storm hits southern California County release said he 'was unable to exit his vehicle when water started flowing over the top of the vehicle entering the cabin of the vehicle through the sun roof' A married father-of-two was discovered dead in a submerged vehicle in Victorville, California, after his car was swept away. He was found the same day that two deaths took place in Southern California as a result of powerful storms, NBC LA reported.
