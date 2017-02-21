Man who died after car overtaken by r...

Man who died after car overtaken by rushing water in Victorville identified

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Michael Douglas Williams, 41, of Victorville “was unable to exit his vehicle when water started flowing over the top of the vehicle entering the cabin of the vehicle through the sunroof,” according to a Saturday, Feb. 18 Bernardino County coroner's news release. Williams' car was one of two vehicles reported swept away by water running out of a storm drainage culvert shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, the news release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) 1 hr badinga7 26
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mon Who 1
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC