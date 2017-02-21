Man who died after car overtaken by rushing water in Victorville identified
Michael Douglas Williams, 41, of Victorville “was unable to exit his vehicle when water started flowing over the top of the vehicle entering the cabin of the vehicle through the sunroof,” according to a Saturday, Feb. 18 Bernardino County coroner's news release. Williams' car was one of two vehicles reported swept away by water running out of a storm drainage culvert shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, the news release states.
