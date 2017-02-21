Man struck with aluminum rod, airlifted to trauma center

Authorities arrested an 18-year-old transient accused of hitting a man with an aluminum rod, resulting in the victim being airlifted to a local trauma center after losing consciousness Monday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a report of a man down in the 14400 block of Atstar Street at approximately 5:35 p.m. Victorville Sheriff's Station spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said deputies arrived and chased a man who fled on foot.

