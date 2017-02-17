Man gunned down in Victorville ID'd; ...

Man gunned down in Victorville ID'd; suspect remains at large

Authorities have identified the man slain in a shooting early Sunday, as well as the man suspected of shooting him, and have asked for the public's help in locating the suspect. Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies on Monday identified the shooting victim as Roman Robert Clemente, 43, of Apple Valley.

