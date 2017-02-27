Man dragged by car through streets of...

Man dragged by car through streets of Victorville caught on video

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Authorities received reports of a man being dragged by a car through the streets of Victorville while attempting to rescue his stolen puppy Thursday afternoon. San Bernardino County Victorville Sheriff's Station deputies received multiple calls related to a man being dragged by what appeared to be a dark colored Honda driving at a high-rate of speed in Victorville around noon, authorities said.

