Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to ex-girlfriend's home in Victorville

A 27-year-old transient accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's home on Tuesday afternoon was behind bars and expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Thursday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors. The blaze displaced two adults and five children and firefighters found three kittens, three puppies and a dog dead in the home, San Bernardino County Fire Department officials said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Manuel Rodriguez on suspicion of arson in the 15500 block of Fifth Street on Tuesday afternoon, hours after firefighters responded to a blaze at a home at the intersection of Fifth and B streets in Victorville. While at the scene, deputies learned that Rodriguez was upset at the homeowner, his ex-girlfriend, and tried to gain entry while emergency personnel was on scene, sheriff's officials said in a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.