Man accused of killing Roman Clemente arrested Tuesday afternoon

The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Roman Robert Clemente, 43, of Apple Valley, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Thursday afternoon, booking records show. Austin James Lembcke, of Victorville, was being held without bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, booking records show.

