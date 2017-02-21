Man accused of killing Roman Clemente...

Man accused of killing Roman Clemente arrested Tuesday afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Roman Robert Clemente, 43, of Apple Valley, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Thursday afternoon, booking records show. Austin James Lembcke, of Victorville, was being held without bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, booking records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... 16 hr SnottyGurl 1
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) 19 hr badinga7 26
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mon Who 1
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC