Man accused of killing Roman Clemente arrested Tuesday afternoon
The 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Roman Robert Clemente, 43, of Apple Valley, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Thursday afternoon, booking records show. Austin James Lembcke, of Victorville, was being held without bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, booking records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|16 hr
|SnottyGurl
|1
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|19 hr
|badinga7
|26
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mon
|Who
|1
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 14
|Paul
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC