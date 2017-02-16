Man accused of 'accidental' shooting ...

Man accused of 'accidental' shooting Sunday afternoon released from custody

The 20-year-old Riverside man arrested hours after authorities believe he accidentally shot a 17-year-old boy was released from custody late Wednesday night after booking records show he was only held in “detention.” Booking records show Jesse Arroyo was released from the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto at approximately 9:08 p.m. Arroyo was expected to be arraigned in a Victorville courtroom Wednesday afternoon if criminally charged by prosecutors. A search of court records did not show any charges filed against Arroyo, who was arrested Sunday night in the 16800 block of Tracy Street.

