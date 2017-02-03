La Mesa, Amethyst Road improvements go to bid
VICTORVILLE – Officials announced plans Thursday for a road reconstruction and rehabilitation project that is designed to improve two heavily-traveled roadways in Victorville as part of the city's five-year Capital Improvement Plan. The project is looking to target approximately 7.3 miles of La Mesa and Amethyst Roads, with construction expected to begin no later than the end of April and hopefully finish by the end of July.
