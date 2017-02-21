In filing, Rancho Motor Co. in Victorville accused of credit, bank fraud
Rancho Motor Company routinely inflated incomes on loan applications enabling customers to qualify for vehicles they otherwise could not afford, a former finance employee claims in a lawsuit. Ownership and management were informed of these alleged fraudulent practices and failed to take action, Christopher White, a finance and insurance associate at Rancho from April 2015 until his resignation in December, charged in a cross-complaint filing last Tuesday.
Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
