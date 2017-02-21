In filing, Rancho Motor Co. in Victor...

In filing, Rancho Motor Co. in Victorville accused of credit, bank fraud

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Rancho Motor Company routinely inflated incomes on loan applications enabling customers to qualify for vehicles they otherwise could not afford, a former finance employee claims in a lawsuit. Ownership and management were informed of these alleged fraudulent practices and failed to take action, Christopher White, a finance and insurance associate at Rancho from April 2015 until his resignation in December, charged in a cross-complaint filing last Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre... 1 hr SnottyGurl 1
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) 4 hr badinga7 26
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Mon Who 1
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC