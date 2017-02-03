Improvements on the way for Casa Del ...

Improvements on the way for Casa Del Sol apartments in Hanford

Thursday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Community Development Trust and Southport Financial Services Inc. have announced a joint venture to buy and improve three California apartment complexes for $16 million including one in Hanford. The properties are Casa Del Sol in Hanford; Village Oaks in Victorville, northeast of Los Angeles; and East Linda Gardens in Marysville, just outside Yuba City.

Victorville, CA

