Improvements on the way for Casa Del Sol apartments in Hanford
Community Development Trust and Southport Financial Services Inc. have announced a joint venture to buy and improve three California apartment complexes for $16 million including one in Hanford. The properties are Casa Del Sol in Hanford; Village Oaks in Victorville, northeast of Los Angeles; and East Linda Gardens in Marysville, just outside Yuba City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|5 hr
|Wow
|2
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Thu
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
|In appropriate
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC