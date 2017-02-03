High Desert gang sting yields 70 arrests, drugs and guns Friday

Authorities said 70 arrests were made Friday after the conclusion of a large multi-agency investigation that targeted gang activity in the High Desert. The investigation, conducted by a joint task force comprised of members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Regional Gang Enforcement Team, the Victorville, Apple Valley and Hesperia stations Gang Enforcement Teams, County Probation and the FBI, spanned 16 months and targeted two criminal street gangs in the region.

