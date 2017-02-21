High Desert Education Consortium honors administrators
The fourth annual High Desert Education Consortium drew the largest attendance yet with 104 school administrators and local officials gathering at the Victorville Holiday Inn early Thursday morning. The 7 a.m. event kicked off with lots of coffee and a presentation of the colors by Summit Leadership Academy students under the direction of Military Instructor Wayne Wyatt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|12 hr
|Who
|4
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|12 hr
|Who
|1
|Authorities: Suspect wanted for car thefts arre...
|Wed
|Well Well
|2
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 21
|badinga7
|26
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 14
|Paul
|3
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Feb 12
|Storm chaser
|4,845
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC