Hesperia Wal-Mart employee arrested for alleged fraudulent transactions involving gift cards
A 20-year-old Victorville woman accused of fraudulently putting money on gift cards while working cash registers at a local Wal-Mart posted $50,000 bail early Wednesday morning. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Dorothy Dailey at the Wal-Mart in Hesperia Tuesday afternoon for alleged embezzlement over $400 and grand theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Mon
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|Wow
|2
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC