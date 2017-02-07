Hesperia Wal-Mart employee arrested for alleged fraudulent transactions involving gift cards

A 20-year-old Victorville woman accused of fraudulently putting money on gift cards while working cash registers at a local Wal-Mart posted $50,000 bail early Wednesday morning. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Dorothy Dailey at the Wal-Mart in Hesperia Tuesday afternoon for alleged embezzlement over $400 and grand theft.

