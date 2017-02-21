Hesperia man arrested after leading d...

Hesperia man arrested after leading deputies on short chase in stolen vehicle Monday

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Victorville Daily Press

A 21-year-old Hesperia man was behind bars on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and evading a peace officer after authorities said he led them on a short pursuit Monday afternoon. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested Seth Anthony Fontaine Monday afternoon after the pursuit came to an end in the area at the end of Del Norte Drive on Monday afternoon, Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

