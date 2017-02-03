Hesperia man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend arrested
Francisco Domingo Garcia, 34, was arrested following the incident, which occurred at his ex-girlfriend's home on El Dorado Court. Sheriff's officials said Wednesday that Garcia pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend's face, punched her hard enough for her to lose consciousness and ran into her with his vehicle.
Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
