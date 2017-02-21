Firefighters extinguish residential s...

Firefighters extinguish residential structure fire in Old Town Victorville

Firefighters extinguished a residential structure fire at the intersection of Fifth and B streets in Victorville on Tuesday morning.  San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel responded to the blaze, reported at 10:15 am., and found the single-family home engulfed in flames. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming through the front door and took an interior attack.

