Emergency situation: Unions' power pl...

Emergency situation: Unions' power play at heart of ambulance response time issues?

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

As severe problems with the ambulance transport system in the High Desert continue, local emergency medical providers say they're committed to solving the problem - but insist the lack of resources needs to be addressed. The problems have been going on for years, those close to the issue say, but they were recently brought to the forefront when the San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Union, or Local 935, decided to go public in detailing concerns with American Medical Response's ambulance response times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Thu Dave T 3
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 30 Kornho Granny 4,841
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
In appropriate Jan 28 Angel 3
News Wife dies, husband escapes burning mobile home (Dec '09) Jan 28 Angel 3
News Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested Jan 25 Who 1
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,546,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC