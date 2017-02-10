Duncan Hicks to seek damages from Sheriff's Department over video

Duncan Hicks said his life has “changed dramatically” since going public two weeks ago with his video of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deputy Michael Bradbury threatening to arrest him for no cause. Hicks told the Daily Press on Friday that he has obtained Riverside-based attorney Raj Patel, who will work with “a team” as they seek damages from the Sheriff's Department and Bradbury.

