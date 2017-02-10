Duncan Hicks to seek damages from She...

Duncan Hicks to seek damages from Sheriff's Department over video

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

Duncan Hicks said his life has “changed dramatically” since going public two weeks ago with his video of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deputy Michael Bradbury threatening to arrest him for no cause. Hicks told the Daily Press on Friday that he has obtained Riverside-based attorney Raj Patel, who will work with “a team” as they seek damages from the Sheriff's Department and Bradbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Well Well 4,842
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 6 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 5 Wow 2
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC