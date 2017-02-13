Desert Dining: Monstrous mission to Manny's

One of my favorite parts of preparing for our weekly Desert Dining excursions is getting a message or note from a friend that says, usually in rather simple terms: “Have you tried this place?” For one, it shows they trust my experience in local food. Two, they're almost always prepared to tell me I need to check it out if I haven't, or to let them know what I do and offer my personal opinion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.