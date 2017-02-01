Deputy recorded threatening to trump up charges to jail man
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a deputy was recorded on video threatening to trump up charges to jail a man. Victorville resident Duncan Hicks tells the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper he was treated rudely and refused service when he went into the sheriff's station to file a domestic incident complaint Jan. 27. Hicks left but returned with his phone ready to record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|23 hr
|Who
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
|In appropriate
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Wife dies, husband escapes burning mobile home (Dec '09)
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
|daily press apple valley anthony dj is th...
|Jan 23
|ANTHONY PUROLA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC