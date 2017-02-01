Deputy recorded threatening to trump ...

Deputy recorded threatening to trump up charges to jail man

Read more: My Mother Lode

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a deputy was recorded on video threatening to trump up charges to jail a man. Victorville resident Duncan Hicks tells the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper he was treated rudely and refused service when he went into the sheriff's station to file a domestic incident complaint Jan. 27. Hicks left but returned with his phone ready to record.

Victorville, CA

