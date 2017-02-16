Cracker Barrel To Open Its First Cali...

Cracker Barrel To Open Its First California Location In Victorville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Cracker Barrel To Open Its First California Location In Victorville The plan is to build its new location on Restaurant Row off Amargosa Road, according to the City of Victorville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Wed Who 3
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Wed mamabear 25
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Tue Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Bernardino County was issued at February 17 at 9:55AM PST

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,898 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC