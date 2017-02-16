CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Cracker Barrel To Open Its First California Location In Victorville The plan is to build its new location on Restaurant Row off Amargosa Road, according to the City of Victorville.

