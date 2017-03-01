Colorado men arrested after high-speed pursuit early Monday
Two Colorado men were behind bars after authorities arrested them in Hesperia following an early Monday morning pursuit, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Victorville Station deputies arrested Bryan Richard Saldana and Jason Robert Lopez in the 18000 block of Peach Avenue in Hesperia at approximately 2:24 a.m. Deputies arrested Saldana, 40, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Lopez, 45, of Aurora, Colorado, each on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, booking records show.
