City leaders, cancer patients and seniors enter the Hot Box
Nearly 1,000 visitors walked through the gates of the High Desert Event Center Thursday to be educated, entertained and engaged in all things cannabis. The mission of educating veterans, seniors and patients about the medicinal use of marijuana was accomplished, according to organizers, with the event drawing a large number of visitors in that demographic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Well Well
|4,842
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 6
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|Wow
|2
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|Feb 2
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC