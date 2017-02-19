Boy, 10, Girl, 12, Killed in Violent San Bernardino County Crash
San Bernardino County authorities say a 10-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were killed and five other people were hurt in a violent crash in Victorville. Sheriff's spokeswoman Jodi Miller says another child was taken by helicopter to a hospital.
