'Biggest storm in years' hammers Vict...

'Biggest storm in years' hammers Victor Valley with flooded roads, downed trees and collapsed fre...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Victorville Daily Press

The strong Pacific storm dubbed “the biggest storm in years” didn't fail to deliver on Friday, with landslides, flooded roadways and other weather-related incidents wreaking havoc throughout Southern California - and the Victor Valley was no exception. Pummeled with heavy rainfall and strong gusts, chaos erupted throughout the region during Friday's downpour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victorville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 15 mamabear 25
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Feb 12 Storm chaser 4,845
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12) Feb 2 Dave T 3
See all Victorville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victorville Forum Now

Victorville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victorville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Victorville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,962,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC