Barstow beauty supply store expands to Victorville
Business had been booming for Guardado at her Barstow store, The Makeup Box, but she began to notice that many of her customers were driving all the way from Victorville. While good for business, Guardado realized she needed to expand in order to cater to her Victorville clientele.
