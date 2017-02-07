AV, Hesperia recognized for energy conservation

The city of Hesperia and town of Apple Valley were recently recognized for energy conservation during the inaugural luncheon of the High Desert Regional Partnership, an Adelanto-led five-municipality collaborative with Southern California Edison. On Thursday, Hesperia and Apple Valley were given silver-level tier awards, a recognition on behalf of SCE's Energy Leader Partnership Model and a reflection of the municipalities' energy savings.

