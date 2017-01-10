Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Victorville
Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 12-year-old missing boy last seen Thursday in front of his home “taking out the trash” at approximately 2 p.m. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said Jalen Kendrell Rycraw was last seen wearing a black sweater with a royal blue hood, red jeans, and black-and-white Nike sneakers. Rycraw is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Victorville Daily Press.
Add your comments below
Victorville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco Bell is located at 15145 Hwy 395 Victorvil... (Feb '12)
|14 hr
|Dave T
|3
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Wed
|Who
|11
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 30
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
|In appropriate
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Wife dies, husband escapes burning mobile home (Dec '09)
|Jan 28
|Angel
|3
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victorville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC