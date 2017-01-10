Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Victorville

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 12-year-old missing boy last seen Thursday in front of his home “taking out the trash” at approximately 2 p.m. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said Jalen Kendrell Rycraw was last seen wearing a black sweater with a royal blue hood, red jeans, and black-and-white Nike sneakers. Rycraw is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

